Cumberland County's COVID-19 data details for Aug. 5

The charts on this page show the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cumberland County using data on the number of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations, positivity rate and incidence rates.

Daily

These charts are updated daily Monday through Friday and show the data for the past 60 days. The latest update was made Thursday, Aug. 5.

The 7-day average has seen a sharp increase from its low of 1 on June 24. The current 7-day average is 25.3, the highest since May 13.

Cumberland County is likely to see highest number of cases reported in a week since the week ending May 14 when 184 cases were reported. The county stands at 168 for the week so far.

The highest single-day case count came on Jan. 27 when 543 cases were reported. The highest seven-day average was 209.7 recorded on Dec. 15, 2020.

Hospitalizations have hit a bit of a plateau this week. The lowest 14-day average of people hospitalized with COVID-19 came on July 14 with an average of 4.9. The highest average was on Jan. 2 with 168.7.

Weekly

The following charts are updated weekly on Fridays. Charts are up to date through Monday, Aug. 2.