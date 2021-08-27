Cumberland County's COVID-19 data details for Aug. 27

The charts on this page show the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cumberland County using data on the number of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations, positivity rate and incidence rates.

These charts are updated daily Monday through Friday and show the data for the past 60 days. The latest update was made Friday, Aug. 27.

Friday marks just the third time overall in the last seven months and the first time the county has topped 100 new cases in a day since April 13 (110), but the DOH said those case totals were boosted by a data dump from urgent care centers. The county also reported 393 new cases on Feb. 27, case totals directly attributed to a COVID outbreak at SCI Camp Hill prison. Feb. 2 is the last time before that with 102 cases.

The highest single-day case count of the pandemic came on Jan. 27 when 543 cases were reported. The highest seven-day average was 209.7 recorded on Dec. 15, 2020.

Cumberland County is considered to be in high community transmission, according to the CDC.

Though hospitalizations have been increasing, the numbers are not close to the height of the fall surge. The highest average was on Jan. 2 with 168.7.