Cumberland County's COVID-19 data details for Aug. 27

The charts on this page show the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cumberland County using data on the number of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations, positivity rate and incidence rates.
Daily
These charts are updated daily Monday through Friday and show the data for the past 60 days. The latest update was made Friday, Aug. 27.
Friday marks just the third time overall in the last seven months and the first time the county has topped 100 new cases in a day since April 13 (110), but the DOH said those case totals were boosted by a data dump from urgent care centers. The county also reported 393 new cases on Feb. 27, case totals directly attributed to a COVID outbreak at SCI Camp Hill prison. Feb. 2 is the last time before that with 102 cases.
The highest single-day case count of the pandemic came on Jan. 27 when 543 cases were reported. The highest seven-day average was 209.7 recorded on Dec. 15, 2020.
Cumberland County is considered to be in high community transmission, according to the CDC.
Though hospitalizations have been increasing, the numbers are not close to the height of the fall surge. The highest average was on Jan. 2 with 168.7.
Here are a couple of charts based on data from the CDC that show where Cumberland County is in regards to vaccinations. As of today, 56.3% of the county population is fully vaccinated while 65% of the vaccine-eligible population (12+) have been fully vaccinated.
Weekly
The following charts are updated weekly on Fridays. Charts are up to date through Friday, Aug. 27
Five ZIP codes have reached full vaccination levels of 50% or more. They are 17050 (59.1%), 17055 (54.7%), 17025 (53.3%), 17043 (51.5%) and 17070 (51.4%).
Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 9.1% for the week of Aug. 20-26 on the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, up from 7.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 107.7, up from 87.2 the previous week.
Monthly
December 2020 remains the month with the highest number of reported cases and the most deaths. Charts are up to date through July 31.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.