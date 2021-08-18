Cumberland County's COVID-19 data details for Aug.18

The charts on this page show the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cumberland County using data on the number of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations, positivity rate and incidence rates.
Daily
These charts are updated daily Monday through Friday and show the data for the past 60 days. The latest update was made Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Cumberland County is considered to be in high community transmission, according to the CDC.
The highest single-day case count of the pandemic came on Jan. 27 when 543 cases were reported. The highest seven-day average was 209.7 recorded on Dec. 15, 2020.
Though hospitalizations have been increasing, the numbers are not close to the height of the fall surge. The highest average was on Jan. 2 with 168.7.
Here are a couple of charts based on data from the CDC that shows where Cumberlan County is in regards to vaccinations. As of today, 55.3% of the county population is fully vaccinated while 63.9% of the vaccine-eligible population (12+) have been fully vaccinated.
Weekly
The following charts are updated weekly on Fridays. Charts are up to date through Friday, Aug. 13.
Five ZIP codes have reached full vaccination levels of 50% or more. They are 17050 (58%), 17055 (53.4%), 17025 (52%), 17070 (50.4%) and 17043 (50.3%).
Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 7.6% for the week of Aug. 6-12 (up from 7.4% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 68.3 (up from 63.1 the previous week.)
Monthly
December 2020 remains the month with the highest number of reported cases and the most deaths. Charts are up to date through July 31.
