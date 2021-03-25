 Skip to main content
Cumberland County working on call center for vaccine clinics
Cumberland County working on call center for vaccine clinics

Cumberland County is in the process of establishing a call center that will help field appointment scheduling from those unable to schedule COVID-19 vaccine shots online, for the county vaccine clinics held in the U-Haul facility in South Middleton Township.

County Communications Director Samantha Krepps said the county Department of Public Safety has been working on the call center for a few weeks, and it could be up and running in another few weeks. The call center would be based out of the U-Haul facility off Walnut Bottom Road and would likely feature 12 lines manned by 12 volunteers who will help callers schedule appointments for county vaccine clinics.

The call center would work like a phone bank, with callers put on hold in a queue before reaching the next available volunteer to help with scheduling.

Currently, the only way to schedule an appointment at a county vaccine clinic is through the Quality Care Pharmacy website at www.qcpharmacy.com.

As of March 22, the county vaccine clinics have given out 10,153 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For those who want to volunteer at a clinic, the county has directions on volunteering and other information about the COVID-19 vaccine on its website at www.ccpa.net/4786/covid-19.

Check out photos from the first Cumberland County vaccine clinic on March 7.

