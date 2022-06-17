Cumberland County will put revenue from $5 vehicle registration fee toward fixing three municipal bridges

Cumberland County will use money from its vehicle registration fee to help improve three municipal-owned bridges that are rated in poor condition.

County commissioners on June 8 approved a proposal use about $762,000 in revenue from the fee for an estimated $4 million project to repair or replace bridges along Ladnor Lane in South Middleton Township, Village Road in Silver Spring Township and Wildwood Road in Lower Frankford Township.

The balance of the cost will be paid with a local match from each municipality, along with $2 million from the federal bridge rehabilitation initiative authorized under the infrastructure bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden last year.

Since 2015, vehicle registrations in the county are charged an additional $5 for local infrastructure funding, a system enabled by Pennsylvania Act 89 of 2013, which any county can opt into.

Over the past several years, Cumberland County has used this funding of roughly $1.2 million per year to finance the repair or replacement of multiple county-owned bridges, but the county will soon run out of its own bridges to fix.

Rather than kill the fee, the commissioners decided in January to retain it and redirect the revenue from county-owned bridges to municipal-owned bridges and other infrastructure.

The commissioners approved the local use fee bridge program proposal during a finance committee meeting. That action clears the way for staff members to send offer letters to the three townships.

Each letter will outline the project costs, the county share, the local match and “all the nuts and bolts of the deal,” county Planning Director Kirk Stoner said on June 8. “We will allow them time to review that and then their elected officials will take action on whether to sign off on the program.”

The county has estimated the costs to be about $1.8 million for the bridge in South Middleton Township, $1.5 million for the bridge in Silver Spring Township and $600,000 for the bridge in Lower Frankford Township, Stoner said.

“Everyone is very receptive of the program,” he said. “We looked to see if the municipalities had a match on hand and are willing to work with us. We looked at South Middleton and Silver Spring. They are two of our fastest growing municipalities. You would expect they would have money for these projects and they do. Both of these projects are priorities for those municipalities. Lower Frankford Township is one of our rural municipalities with not a lot in terms of resources, but this is a bridge that they have been saving for a while.”

The $2 million in federal infrastructure money will be used during the construction phase of the project, Stoner said. He said the county share will be applied to different phases of the work.

Pending approval by each township, the county will manage all the work associated with the project to streamline the process and ensure the compliance of federal regulations for the infrastructure money, Stoner said.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

