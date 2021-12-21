Cumberland County welcomes first female sheriff in Smith as Ebert set to retire as district attorney

The swearing-in of Cumberland County officials Monday afternoon marked a major milestone for women in the courthouse, with the county’s first female sheriff and its first female-majority judges’ bench.

Monday’s changing of the guard ceremony at the historic courtroom in Carlisle also served as an impromptu send-off for District Attorney Skip Ebert, who recently announced that he would retire at the end of this year, half-way through his current term.

County judges swore in 10 officials on Monday who had won office in the 2021 local elections, most of them incumbents. But two new faces marked a major pivot point in a government structure that has long been male-dominated.

Jody Smith has become the county’s first female sheriff as she was sworn in to replace retiring Sheriff Ronny Anderson, who said her experience and close working relationships with law enforcement officers around the state made her the “clear choice” to take over after his departure.

In 2010, Anderson said, Smith was also the first woman to have ever been named first deputy in the sheriff’s office.

Also, Michelle Sibert received her judge’s robes on Monday, joining the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas to fill the seat vacated by former Judge Thomas Placey.

The addition of Sibert gives the county’s highest court a female majority bench, with four of seven common pleas’ judgeships being held by women.

“When I was sworn in 10 years ago, I was the sole woman on a bench of six, but we now outnumber the men,” said Judge Christylee Peck, who was sworn in Monday for another 10 years after winning her retention vote.

Sibert said that being a judge was never a specific goal of hers, but a combination of being in the right place at the right time, and possibly some divine providence, put her in a place where it made sense. She has worked for the county district attorney’s office since 1999, and starting in 2012 became the head of the victims’ services division.

“I am hopeful that I am made for such a time as this, and I am grateful that you believe in me and trust that I am made for such a time as this,” Sibert told the crowd.

Although he was not expected to run again in 2023, Ebert announced that he would retire early, effective at midnight on Dec. 31, 2021. Under a recent change to state law, the remainder of Ebert’s term will be filled by Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean McCormack.

Ebert, 73, said, “it’s time to give the young people a chance,” and said he felt confident that the team he’s assembled will be able to operate without him at the helm.

Ebert served as Cumberland County district attorney from 1995 to 2005, when he departed to become a judge. After former county DA David Freed left for a federal position in 2017, Ebert was selected as his replacement, and subsequently won a full term in 2019.

Known as an old-school prosecutor, Ebert pursued the death penalty in a large proportion of cases and dramatically increased the use of “drug delivery resulting in death” charges, a deterrent that has been criticized by reform groups as discouraging the reporting of overdoses.

“This criminal justice reform isn’t exactly suiting my personality,” Ebert said in an interview Monday, and the changing environment partially influenced him to step down.

“It’s just different times,” Ebert said.

In addition to Smith, Sibert, and Peck, former Carlisle police detective Daniel Freedman was sworn in as the new magisterial district judge for the Mount Holly Springs area.

Incumbent row officers sworn in for another term Monday were Controller Alfred Whitcomb, Prothonotary Dale Sabadish, Clerk of Courts Dennis Lebo, Recorder of Deeds Tammy Shearer, Register of Wills Lisa Grayson, and Coroner Charley Hall.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.