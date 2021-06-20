 Skip to main content
Cumberland County welcomes 28 new citizens during naturalization ceremony
Cumberland County

Area residents who hailed from 13 countries took oaths Friday to become the citizen of one country during the annual Naturalization Ceremony in the old Cumberland County Courthouse.

During this year's ceremony, 28 people became new U.S. citizens and received certificates of naturalization from Cumberland County Prothonotary Dale Sabadish.

“It’s a proud day for our new citizens and their families who chose Cumberland County to call home,” he said. “These individuals have devoted countless hours over many years to the citizenship process. We welcome and congratulate our candidates on their first day as citizens of the United States of America.”

Friday's ceremony was performed by Chris Baran of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the oath was administered by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker. Cumberland County Judge Carrie Hyams gave the remarks at the ceremony, and representatives from state and county governments were also in attendance.

