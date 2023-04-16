Until final decisions are made regarding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposed limits on PFAS chemicals in potable water, much remains unknown about how the regulations could impact local water treatment plants or communities.

According to a March 14 article by the Associated Press, the EPA proposed the first federal limits that would reduce per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS chemicals, to the lowest detectable levels.

Also referred to as "forever chemicals," there are thousands of types of PFAS, which break down slowly, making it possible for them to build up in people, animals and environments, the EPA said. They've been used since the 1940s and can be found in food, water, soil and air, as well as products like nonstick pans, food packaging and firefighting foam.

Research suggests PFAS can be harmful to humans, and the EPA said studies are underway to better understand their affect on human health, although exposure to certain levels could lead to interference with the body's natural hormones or increase the risk of certain cancers, among other effects.

The proposed limits would confine two common types of PFAS compounds, perfluorooctanoic acid — PFOA — and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid — PFOS — to 4 parts per trillion, which is the lowest level that can be reliably measured, according to the AP. The agency also proposed regulating the combined amount of four other PFAS chemicals in water.

The rule set maximum contaminant levels of 14 ppt for PFOA and 18 ppt for PFOS in potable water and specifies requirements to ensure facilities comply with the limits, such as monitoring and reporting and approved technology for treatment, according to the DEP.

"The borough has just initiated testing in accordance with the Fifth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule that spans 2023-2025," said Sara Crawshaw, Carlisle's environmental lab supervisor. "The borough will be sampling throughout the rest of this year, which will allow the borough to build a foundation for the water treatment plant to establish whether any treatment upgrades are necessary to comply with recently implemented PA DEP legislation and proposed EPA legislation."

She said Carlisle samples raw and finished water from Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant along Longs Gap Road in North Middleton Township each quarter in conjunction with the contaminant monitoring rule. An EPA-approved lab then processes the samples and findings will be published in the plant's annual Consumer Confidence Report early next year.

Any impact of EPA's proposed limits on Carlisle's water treatment process depends on the final limits, Crawshaw said. The need for potential upgrades to Carlisle's water treatment system along with any associated costs also remain unknown.

Crawshaw said all public water suppliers will fall under the same regulations.

Like Carlisle, Pennsylvania American Water, which has a system in Mechanicsburg, is evaluating EPA's proposed limits.

The Mechanicsburg facility serves Camp Hill, Lemoyne, New Cumberland, Shiremanstown, West Fairview and Wormleysburg, as well as East Pennsboro, Hampden, Lower Allen, Silver Spring and portions of Middlesex and Upper Allen townships, External Affairs Manager David Misner said.

Pennsylvania American Water's 2022 Water Quality Report for Mechanicsburg said state regulations do not require monitoring until the beginning of next year, but water samples indicate treatment won't be needed to meet DEP's standards. The facility will meet the required monitoring, according to the report.

The report said the facility will check for 29 PFAS in drinking water through EPA's Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule Program, which allows for data collection on contaminants that don't have federal regulations.

"As always, American Water supports the U.S. EPA’s efforts to protect the quality of drinking water and our annual Water Quality Reports show our commitment to protecting our customers and the communities we serve by meeting or surpassing required federal, state, and local drinking water standards," American Water said in a statement on PFAS.

Crawshaw, too, said Carlisle is committed to providing safe drinking water to residents.

"PFAS is an ever-evolving issue that will take many turns before final rules and regulations are set by the EPA," she said. "Once the final rule is published and propagated, there will be more information ... the borough will continue to learn and adapt as the EPA and PADEP send out information.

