Cumberland County Warrant Collections Unit renamed Court Collections Unit

Cumberland County’s Warrant Collections Unit will now be known as the Court Collections Unit, county officials announced in a news release Friday.

The Court Collections Unit enforces and maximizes the collections of court-ordered costs, fines and restitution.

“We wanted to let residents know that we changed the name of our office, so if they receive something from Court Collections Unit, they know it is a legitimate office of the county,” said Toye Smith, court program manager.

Residents can reach the Court Collections Unit at courtcollections@cumberlandcountypa.gov, by calling 717.240.7340 or visiting, Court Collections Unit, 1 Courthouse Square, 3rd Floor Room 308, Carlisle, PA 17013.

The Court Collections Unit assists clients who owe costs, fines and restitution to Cumberland County by setting up a payment plan based on the client’s ability to pay.