Cumberland County Veterans Affairs office changes name while keeping its mission

Cumberland County Veterans Affairs has changed its name to the Office of Veterans Affairs and Services to better reflect the agency’s role in serving and advocating for veterans.

“We continue to help veterans apply for benefits in which they are eligible,” director Dan Osten said. “We provide support through the entire process, including representation in appealing a negative outcome to the Board of Veterans Appeals.”

The office is not a federal or state department, and while the office does not provide state and federal services, it will help veterans apply for benefits and advocate on their behalf.

The Office of Veterans Affairs and Services:

• Assists service members, veterans and families who apply for local, state and federal benefits.

• Advocates for veterans and helps coordinate services to meet their needs, both long-term and immediate.

• Represents veterans and their families to the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

The new email for the county office is veterans@cumberlandcountypa.gov and the new web address is cumberlandcountypa.gov/veterans.