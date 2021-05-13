 Skip to main content
Cumberland County vaccine clinic to offer vaccines to teens 12 to 15
Cumberland County vaccine clinic to offer vaccines to teens 12 to 15

Vaccine appointment

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a resident at a Cumberland County vaccination clinic in South Middleton Township.

 provided by Cumberland County

With the advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control recommending the use of the Pfizer vaccine for teenagers ages 12 to 15, Cumberland County is the latest to offer the vaccine to that age range.

Appointments are available for teens to receive vaccinations at the Cumberland County Community Vaccine Clinic, located at 1180 Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township, and partnered with Quality Care Pharmacy.

The county said a valid ID with a birthdate on it is required upon arrival for the appointment.

To date, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for anyone younger than 18, though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is in the process of reviewing data from Moderna regarding its vaccine for use in teens.

To make an appointment at the Cumberland County vaccine clinic, visit qcpharmacy.com or call the phone bank at 717-918-9880.

