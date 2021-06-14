Cumberland County updates mask policy for county buildings

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners and the Board of Judges announced Monday that effective immediately masks are optional for fully vaccinated employees and visitors to any Cumberland County Government Facility, excluding Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Cumberland County Prison.

“We have been monitoring COVID-19 vaccination metrics in the county to determine the right time to change the masking policy,” said Commissioner Gary Eichelberger in a news release. “The vaccination percentage continues to rise and the positivity rate continues to fall. At the same time, our operations are better equipped to withstand a change now.”

The masking policy is as follows:

Masks are optional for anyone who is fully vaccinated (two weeks past having received all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine).

Masks required for anyone who is partially vaccinated (having received only a partial vaccination or full vaccination in less than 14 days).

Masks are required for anyone who is not vaccinated.

President Judge Guido has issued an administrative order that masks are optional for individuals who are fully vaccinated in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas and all District Courts.

The Commissioners and county leadership will continue to evaluate the guidance from CDC/PA DOH and COVID vaccination/infection rates for Cumberland County to determine any changes to our mitigation efforts.