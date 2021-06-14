 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cumberland County updates mask policy for county buildings
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Cumberland County updates mask policy for county buildings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cumberland County logo

The debate about the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports is heating up as more people get vaccinated. Some say they can be incentives for people to get a shot and allow more normal activities to resume, but others worry about infringing on people’s freedom and privacy.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners and the Board of Judges announced Monday that effective immediately masks are optional for fully vaccinated employees and visitors to any Cumberland County Government Facility, excluding Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Cumberland County Prison.

“We have been monitoring COVID-19 vaccination metrics in the county to determine the right time to change the masking policy,” said Commissioner Gary Eichelberger in a news release. “The vaccination percentage continues to rise and the positivity rate continues to fall. At the same time, our operations are better equipped to withstand a change now.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The masking policy is as follows:

  • Masks are optional for anyone who is fully vaccinated (two weeks past having received all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine).
  • Masks required for anyone who is partially vaccinated (having received only a partial vaccination or full vaccination in less than 14 days).
  • Masks are required for anyone who is not vaccinated.

President Judge Guido has issued an administrative order that masks are optional for individuals who are fully vaccinated in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas and all District Courts.

The Commissioners and county leadership will continue to evaluate the guidance from CDC/PA DOH and COVID vaccination/infection rates for Cumberland County to determine any changes to our mitigation efforts.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News