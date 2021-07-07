Cumberland County treasurer to accept doe applications by mail only starting July 12

The Cumberland County treasurer's office Wednesday announced it will begin accepting Pennsylvania antlerless deer applications by mail only beginning Monday, July 12.

Treasurer Kelly Neiderer recommends residents mail their applications no earlier than Friday since any applications received before Monday will be returned to the resident and go unprocessed, per Pennsylvania Game Commission rules.

This year's price for resident antlerless deer licenses is $6.97, and applicants need to make the check payable to "County Treasurer" and include it along with the application.

All mailed applications must be sent in the official pink envelope, along with postage applied to the return envelope, to the Treasurer's Office, 1 Courthouse Square, Second Floor, Room 201, Carlisle PA 17013.

Envelopes are available in the treasurer's office or at other licensing agents. Hunters may submit only one application per round, though up to three applications can be submitted using the same envelope, according to the county.

The starting dates for each round are Monday for residents, July 19 for non-residents, Aug. 2 for unsold first round, Aug. 16 for unsold second round and Sept. 13 for over-the-counter sales.