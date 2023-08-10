Cumberland County reported that it will conduct an adult mosquito control spray Thursday night in portions of four municipalities on the West Shore.

Spraying will be performed between dusk and 11 p.m. in portions of Camp Hill, Lemoyne, East Pennsboro Township and Wormleysburg, due to additional West Nile virus positive mosquito samples in these areas.

Though the county initially reported four positive samples so far this summer, the county on Thursday said it now has 19 positive samples. This time last year, there had been 31 positive samples, according to the county.

The county said samples positive for West Nile were found in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Lemoyne, Mechanicsburg, Shiremanstown, East Pennsboro, Hampden, North Middleton, Monroe, Shippensburg Township and Silver Spring Township.

For a look at the route of the spray, check out the county's website at www.cumberlandcountypa.gov/2830/Evening-Control-Program.