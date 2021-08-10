Cumberland County to spray for mosquitoes in Camp Hill, West Shore

The Cumberland County Vector Control Office will conduct a mosquito spraying operation Tuesday evening mostly in Camp Hill and areas of the West Shore.

The spraying will start at dusk and run until 11 p.m.; Vector Control says adult mosquitoes are most active around dusk, which is why the spraying is timed for sunset. The county hopes to reduce the high population of mosquitoes, which can carry the West Nile Virus.

The spraying will take place in parts of Lemoyne, New Cumberland and Hampden Township, but the bulk of it will be in Camp Hill Borough Tuesday evening. The only area of Hampden Township that will be sprayed is Industrial Park Road and Sterling Street near the Camp Hill border, according to a map of the spraying locations.

In Lemoyne, spraying will be mostly along Hummel Avenue and nearby roads between South 10th Street and Memorial Park, as well as along North 12th Street near the Camp Hill border. In New Cumberland, the spraying locations Tuesday will be the along roads between Bridge Street and the Susquehanna River.

The county also asks that residents help control mosquito populations by eliminating stagnant water in buckets or pots on properties, in clogged rainspouts and in plastic swimming pools outdoors. Vector Control recommends stagnant water be drained every five days or to treat them with mosquito dunks and bits that kill mosquito larvae.

