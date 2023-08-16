Cumberland County reported Wednesday that it will conduct an adult mosquito control spray from dusk to 11 p.m. today in the Carlisle area.

Portions of the county that will be sprayed include much of Carlisle Borough, as well as small areas in North Middleton Township, Silver Spring Township, Monroe Township and Mechanicsburg Borough.

The county reported there have been 31 mosquito samples that have tested positive for West Nile virus this summer. There were 41 positive samples this time last year.

Positive samples this year were found in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Lemoyne, Mechanicsburg, New Cumberland and Shiremanstown boroughs, as well as East Pennsboro, Hampden, North Middleton, Monroe, Shippensburg, Silver Spring and Upper Allen townships.