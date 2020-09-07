Cumberland County to open second round of COVID-19 relief grants Tuesday

Cumberland County will take applications for a second round of smaller-dollar CARES Act funding starting next week.
The second phase of the Renew Cumberland program will be open to small businesses that are eligible for grants of less than $5,000, the minimum amount under the first phase of disbursements.
The second phase will also have a specific application for child care facilities seeking any amount of money.
The total pool for the second phase is more than $400,000 — the remainder of the $22.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars that were appropriated to Cumberland County by the state Legislature. The first phase of the Renew Cumberland program allocated just under $22.5 million to several categories of business, nonprofit and local government applicants.
The county anticipates opening the application portal for second-round funding Sept. 8. For more information, visit ccpa.net/CARES.
