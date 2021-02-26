Cumberland County to get $2.9M of state hospitality relief funds

Cumberland County will receive about $2.9 million out of the $145 million recently released by the state for hospitality industry assistance, according to state and local officials.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said Friday that her office has begun paying out the money to county-level agencies that applied for a cut. The funds were authorized by Act 1 of 2020, which passed earlier this year.

The $145 million pool consists of funding from the state’s Workers’ Compensation Security Fund that is in excess of its required balance; the money will be reimbursed to the workers’ comp fund if future federal COVID-19 stimulus allows.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Funding is distributed by population, with Cumberland County expected to receive $2.9 million, according to the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp., the county’s designated nonprofit development agency.

Disbursement of funds to businesses begins March 15, and CAEDC will make application materials available in advance, according to CAEDC spokesperson Aaron Jumper.

Funding is a maximum of $50,000 in grants per applicant; businesses must be federally classified under the accommodations or food and drink services industry sectors to be eligible, and have fewer than 300 employees.