Cumberland County taps COVID recovery coordinator to manage CARES Act funding

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced that they, in cooperation with the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation, appointed Gary Scicchitano as the COVID-19 Recover Coordinator for the county.

In this role, Scicchitano will coordinate the assessment and deployment of pandemic recovery funds in the county.

The Upper Allen Township resident is currently a consultant for the Corridor Group out of Overland Park, Kansas. He was previously the project manager for construction of Premier Eye Care Group in Harrisburg and was the president and vice president of VNA Private Duty Inc. of Central PA.

“State and federal assistance grants have been rolled out very rapidly in the past week, with more possibly to follow. These are large sums of public money with an even larger mission to be accomplished,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said in a news release. “The economic and social damage to individuals and organizations in our communities from this pandemic has been substantial. The job of getting our communities and citizens back into their most productive role, while still addressing the threat to public health, requires special attention. It is vital that we apply these resources as effectively as possible, and that we manage these public dollars with care.”

Though the role will evolve as recovery efforts change, Scicchitano will monitor the varied state and federal response actions, and his efforts will be made in cooperation with county government deputies, agencies and other community partners eligible for relief funding.