Cumberland County still has plenty of rental assistance funds as eviction moratorium expected to end

Cumberland County’s housing authority still has plenty of cash to go around for rent and utilities relief, as the federal COVID-19 eviction moratorium is set to run out this weekend.

The Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities have issued about $3 million in rent and utilities relief, agency director Mary Kuna said Thursday, leaving about $13 million of the local appropriation yet to be spent.

“We’re still receiving applications and we’d love to receive some more,” Kuna said. “We can use the program to pay all their arrears, and if they’re in the process of moving from one place to another we can get them squared away.”

Over 600 applications for relief have been approved and paid out since teh program opened in March, Kuna said, with money in most cases going directly to landlords to pay back rent and obviate any eviction claims. The program is administered by the county housing authority using direct federal funding, as well as state pass-through funds resulting from the December 2020 federal appropriations bill.

A surge in eviction filings — and potentially in requests or rental relief — is expected next week, as the eviction moratorium from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to expire Saturday, July 31.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}