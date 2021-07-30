Cumberland County still has plenty of rental assistance funds as eviction moratorium expected to end

Cumberland County’s housing authority still has plenty of cash to go around for rent and utilities relief, as the federal COVID-19 eviction moratorium is set to run out this weekend.
The Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities have issued about $3 million in rent and utilities relief, agency director Mary Kuna said Thursday, leaving about $13 million of the local appropriation yet to be spent.
“We’re still receiving applications and we’d love to receive some more,” Kuna said. “We can use the program to pay all their arrears, and if they’re in the process of moving from one place to another we can get them squared away.”
Over 600 applications for relief have been approved and paid out since teh program opened in March, Kuna said, with money in most cases going directly to landlords to pay back rent and obviate any eviction claims. The program is administered by the county housing authority using direct federal funding, as well as state pass-through funds resulting from the December 2020 federal appropriations bill.
A surge in eviction filings — and potentially in requests or rental relief — is expected next week, as the eviction moratorium from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to expire Saturday, July 31.
The Biden administration does not believe it has the power to unilaterally extend the moratorium given a recent Supreme Court decision that would limit the CDC’s authority on the matter, national media outlets have reported, with talk in Congress about putting an eviction and foreclosure moratorium in place via legislation ongoing.
The CDC order that expires this weekend relies upon tenants filing an affidavit provided by the agency that halts any eviction proceedings against them as a public health threat.
But as The Sentinel reported in the spring, this does not prevent landlords from filing claims against their tenants in Pennsylvania’s Magisterial District Courts, even if landlords are forestalled from physically evicting tenants.
It’s unknown how many such cases are waiting in the wings in Cumberland County and across the state, although with only about a fifth of the county’s cash assistance pool expended so far, it can take on plenty of new applicants if a rush does occur.
“It’s a significant amount of money left to spend, but we do have new people finding out about the program every day,” Kuna said.
To qualify, households must have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic and make less than 80% of the county’s median income. Assistance with up to 12 months of unpaid rent and utilities back to March 2020 is available, as well as three months of future costs if there is a risk of homelessness. Applications for rent and utility assistance for county residents is available at cchra.com or by calling 717-249-0789.
Data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics pegs unemployment at 5.5 percent for June 2021 in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metro region, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties, a major improvement from 11.7 percent a year prior.
