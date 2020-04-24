Gov. Tom Wolf confirmed Thursday that the first metric to send a region from red to yellow in his reopening plan requires no more than 50 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period in state-designated regions.

Dropping to that rate or lower will earn a region an evaluation to remove stay-at-home orders and loosen other restrictions Wolf imposed last month as COVID-19 cases spread in the state.

For now, Wolf said the state’s northwestern and northcentral regions appear on track to move to the yellow phase on May 8. Building construction work can resume May 1 with proper social-distancing.

Wolf acknowledged that a decision on when to allow a region to reopen is both art and science, with a high degree of uncertainty thrown in.

"I’m trying to do this in a logical, reasoned, sequential, cadenced way, but recognizing that ultimately there’s going to be a measure of subjectivity to this whole thing,” Wolf said.