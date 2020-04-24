Gov. Tom Wolf confirmed Thursday that the first metric to send a region from red to yellow in his reopening plan requires no more than 50 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period in state-designated regions.
Dropping to that rate or lower will earn a region an evaluation to remove stay-at-home orders and loosen other restrictions Wolf imposed last month as COVID-19 cases spread in the state.
For now, Wolf said the state’s northwestern and northcentral regions appear on track to move to the yellow phase on May 8. Building construction work can resume May 1 with proper social-distancing.
Wolf acknowledged that a decision on when to allow a region to reopen is both art and science, with a high degree of uncertainty thrown in.
"I’m trying to do this in a logical, reasoned, sequential, cadenced way, but recognizing that ultimately there’s going to be a measure of subjectivity to this whole thing,” Wolf said.
Southcentral region
Cumberland County is considered part of the southcentral region, which the state defines as a 13-county area that includes Adams, Blair, Bedford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fulton, Franklin, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York counties.
Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the regions are "health regions, and we've had them for a few years now."
The total population for that region according to the most recent census data is 1,727,120 people. To meet the state's first-step threshold (50 new cases per 100,000 population) the southcentral region must have fewer than 863 cases over a 14-day stretch, or 62 cases per day.
According to data compiled by Sentinel Reporter Tammie Gitt, in the last 14 days, including Friday's data release from the DOH, the southcentral region has averaged 77.35 cases per 100,000 people, which is a slight increase up from Thursday's 76.95 cases per 100,000 average.
The goal would be to see how the region tracks over the next 14 days and if the number of positive cases drops.
The southcentral region featured 128 new positive cases in Friday's numbers and now features 2,257 positive cases and 17,870 negative cases, meaning 11 percent of the total test results in the region to date have been positive.
Cumberland County compared against the first-step threshold is averaging 57 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days. Despite the state saying Wednesday that it will consider reopening individual counties that meet the 50-case-per-capita threshold, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine made it clear Thursday that is not a consideration right now to prevent virus-infected people from crossing county borders.
“It’s not just one county, it’s going to be the region,” Levine said during her daily online news conference. “And again, that metric is not the only thing we’re looking at. We’re looking at many different metrics.”
Lebanon County, which houses the VA Medical Center, has more than 350 new cases over the past 14 days to lead the southcentral region. ABC27 reported Thursday that the VA Medical Center currently has 41 patients and 18 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Over the past two weeks York has totaled nearly 300 new cases, Dauphin over 350 cases, Franklin nearly 100 cases and Cumberland sits at 144 new cases. The eight other counties in the southcentral region are each reporting 60 or fewer cases over the last two weeks.
Other factors
Officials say the incidence of new cases isn’t the only metric they're looking at. Expanded virus testing, sufficient hospital capacity and the ability to quickly identify and contain flareups through what’s known as contact tracing must also be in place. The state Department of Health will also use a new modeling tool by Carnegie Mellon University to help them decide when a region is ready to reopen.
After a region meets the per-capita 50 or less cases benchmark, the health department will examine if the region has enough kits to test people with symptoms, including more vulnerable groups such as the elderly, people with serious conditions, first responders and healthcare workers.
Levine said the state is working on increasing access to testing.
A region that meets all the requirements would move into what the state calls a “yellow phase,” essentially a cautious, gradual reopening.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
