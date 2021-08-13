Cumberland County shows best-in-state 10% growth rate in new census data

Pennsylvania as a whole added about 300,000 residents to surpass 13 million, but its anemic 2.4% growth rate cost the state another U.S. House seat. The detailed Census data released Thursday will be used to redraw the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s state legislative and congressional districts.

Philadelphia's population rose by 5% — or nearly 78,000 residents — to 1.6 million, while two of its suburban counties, Montgomery and Chester, grew even faster.

“This is great news for the City of Philadelphia,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a written statement to The Associated Press. “After decades of decline through the end of the 20th century, Philadelphia has seen consistent population growth for nearly two decades now, showing that our great city is a place where people want to live, work, and raise a family.”

He noted that a lot of the city’s growth came from immigrants, “enhancing the fabric and cultural vibrancy of our communities.”

The rest of Pennsylvania is also becoming more diverse, driven largely by an increase in the population of people identifying as Hispanic, the new Census data showed.