The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a state grant of almost $542,000 to help reduce motor vehicle fatalities in Cumberland and surrounding counties.

County commissioners recently approved a request from Sheriff Jody Smith to submit an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for a $541,996 Highway Safety Grant.

The money would be used to reduce fatalities through education programs and team efforts at enforcement focused on drunk driving, aggressive driving and the use of seatbelts in Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Perry counties, Smith said.

The grant will cover October 2023 through September 2026, Smith said. It represents an increase from the previous one-year grant.

In related news, the commissioners approved a capital project request from the sheriff’s department for the purchase of a new vehicle for an estimated $47,668.

“Our office would like to replace one of the vehicles in our fleet with a vehicle of comparable size and capability,” Lt. Patrick Taylor said. “We are looking to replace car number three which is a 2011 model vehicle.”

By the time a replacement vehicle is delivered, car three would have over 150,000 miles on it, Taylor said. “Car three has no camera system and an outdated radio communications system. This vehicle has limited use in our office due to the duties we perform. With the outdated equipment and high mileage, it would be prone to mechanical failures.”

Car number three was listed for replacement on the department’s five-year vehicle plan, he said.

The appropriation will cover the cost of a new vehicle along with installation of a radio and emergency lights.