Cumberland County Sheriff Anderson says he won't enforce business closures if asked

Wolf’s order to close certain non-essential businesses became enforceable March 23. However, the governor has stressed voluntary compliance, and the Pennsylvania State Police — which have served as the primary enforcement arm — have only issued a single citation for non-compliance statewide, according to the agency. Troopers have issued 312 warnings, according to PSP figures.

During a news briefing Friday, Wolf continued to stress that his closure order was designed to be self-enforcing and told Pennsylvanians to reject the framing that businesses were fighting against him moreso than the virus.

"The regulation is not the enemy. The virus is the enemy," Wolf said. "The real enforcement here is, 'do we want to jeopardize those we care about?'"

The county sheriff’s office has not been asked to assist in this enforcement, but Anderson said he would not take punitive measures if asked.

“We’re not going to be pushed into going after our citizens and small business people,” Anderson said. “I’m just saying, in my position as the Cumberland County Sheriff, I have no anticipation of going out and forcing it.”