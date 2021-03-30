Cumberland County sets four dates for 2021 household hazardous waste disposal

Cumberland County has set four dates in 2021 for the county’s Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Program, which is open to all county residents and small businesses.

Drop-off occurs at the county recycling center at 1001 Claremont Road. Pre-registration is required online at www.ccpa.net or by calling the county’s recycling and waste office at 717-240-6489.

Dates for 2021 are:

Thursday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are scheduled in 15-minute intervals, with a fee of 30 cents per pound of disposed materials. Cash is preferred, and credit and debit cards accepted with a convenience fee.

Containers cannot be larger than five gallons. Small businesses must fill out an additional information form, found on the county’s website, and are limited to 2,200 pounds of waste.

Examples of hazardous materials accepted include: