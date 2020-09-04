 Skip to main content
Cumberland County sees small rate increases for COVID-19; Columbia County shows 18.9% positivity rate to top state
Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania

Amid rising numbers of positive coronavirus cases, Temple University announced Sept. 3, that the majority of classes will shift to online through the end of the semester.

 Associated Press

Cumberland County's incidence rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents and its positivity rate both showed increases over last week, according to updates to the Department of Health's Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard.

The incidence rate rose from 27 cases per 100,000 residents during the week of Aug. 21-27 to 32.6 cases in the current week, Aug. 28 - Sept. 3.

The positivity rate in the county rose from 3.2% last week to 3.9% this week.

Columbia County posted the highest incidence rate in the state at 194 cases per 100,000 residents with a positivity rate of 18.9%. The health department reported 127 new cases in that county in the previous seven days. The county is home to Bloomsburg University which has reported 218 total cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 14, with 128 of them reported since Aug. 28. Bloomsburg switched to all remote classes this week.

Centre County, home to Penn State University, saw its incidence rate jump to 105 cases per 100,000 people this past week, which is when Penn State students returned to campus for classes.

A press release from Penn State Friday said there were 115 positive results from its on-demand screening and 59 positives from its random screening for the week of Aug. 28 - Sept. 23.

Bloomsburg University switches to remote instruction after virus outbreak

Eleven counties posted positivity rates above 5%, the health department's threshold to be placed on the state watchlist. Three are in the southcentral region. Blair County posted a 5.2% rate, Dauphin County had a 5% rate and York County had a 7.9% rate.

The other counties at or above 5% include Armstrong, Beaver, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Indiana, Lancaster and Northumberland.

Made with Flourish
Made with Flourish

COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 28-Sept. 3):

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

  • Pennsylvania
    • Percent Positivity - 4% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 42.6 (34.8 previous 7 days)
  • Adams County:
    • Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 95.3 (37 previous 7 days)
  • Cumberland County:
    • Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.6 (27 previous 7 days)
  • Dauphin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 5% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 57.7 (59.5 previous 7 days)
  • Franklin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 4.1% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.5 (32.3 previous 7 days)
  • Lebanon County:
    • Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.8 (29 previous 7 days)
  • Perry County:
    • Percent Positivity - 2.1% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.7 (30.3 previous 7 days)
  • York County:
    • Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (5% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.3 (49.7 previous 7 days)

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Concerned about COVID-19?

