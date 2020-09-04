Cumberland County sees small rate increases for COVID-19; Columbia County shows 18.9% positivity rate to top state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County's incidence rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents and its positivity rate both showed increases over last week, according to updates to the Department of Health's Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard.

The incidence rate rose from 27 cases per 100,000 residents during the week of Aug. 21-27 to 32.6 cases in the current week, Aug. 28 - Sept. 3.

The positivity rate in the county rose from 3.2% last week to 3.9% this week.

Columbia County posted the highest incidence rate in the state at 194 cases per 100,000 residents with a positivity rate of 18.9%. The health department reported 127 new cases in that county in the previous seven days. The county is home to Bloomsburg University which has reported 218 total cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 14, with 128 of them reported since Aug. 28. Bloomsburg switched to all remote classes this week.

Centre County, home to Penn State University, saw its incidence rate jump to 105 cases per 100,000 people this past week, which is when Penn State students returned to campus for classes.