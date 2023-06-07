Smoke from Canadian wildfires caused hazy conditions and strong air quality alerts across the Northeast, with some areas seeing the highest concentration of particulate pollution in decades.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday upgraded its Code Orange Air Quality Alert to a rare Code Red for Cumberland County and most of the Midstate. Other areas in eastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, saw an even higher alert — Code Purple — that indicated air quality was very unhealthy.

Accuweather meteorologists reported that unlike other instances of wildfire smoke that the area has seen in the past, even from previous Canadian wildfires, the smoke in recent days was at ground level, resulting in poor air quality, low visibility and serious health risks to people outdoors.

With air quality among its worst in the corridor from eastern Pennsylvania to New York, Accuweather said some observation sites late Tuesday along that area reported the highest concentration of harmful particulate pollution in the air since 1999.

Accuweather estimates that breathing in the worst of the air along this corridor for several hours is equivalent in harm to smoking five to 10 cigarettes.

Though Cumberland County has seen two air quality alerts in the last two days, the smoke is expected to shift westward.

“On Thursday and Friday, the worst smoke and related air quality is expected to shift west across the Great Lakes and parts of Ohio Valley and interior Northeast including the cities of Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Detroit," said Dan De Podwin, Accuweather director of forecasting operations.

The DEP said despite the pattern shift westward, smoke will continue to be in the forecast for most of Pennsylvania through Friday. The DEP said it will continue to update the forecast and the need for Air Quality Alerts.

With significant rain not expected, fires in Canada could continue to burn, creating an opportunity for smoke to return to the eastern United States over the coming weeks or months, Accuweather reported.