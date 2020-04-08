Cumberland County seeks to cut prison population; current inmate count preventing COVID-19 mitigation

Cumberland County’s prison cannot maintain necessary COVID-19 precautions with its current inmate count and shortage of protective equipment, the county warden wrote this week, as state officials continued to point fingers as to which part of government should orchestrate a reduction of Pennsylvania’s prison population.
The situation has spurred many county criminal justice authorities to begin working on cutting their prison populations, particularly following Friday’s state Supreme Court directive for county judiciaries to identify inmates for potential release if their prison populations are such that proper steps to mitigate COVID-19 can’t be taken.
“I’m looking at lists right now to release people early who aren’t a danger to the public, nonviolent criminals,” Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert said Wednesday. “There’s a lot of work being done to reduce the prison population.”
The Supreme Court order handed down Friday was generated by a petition from the Pennsylvania Prison Society, on behalf of several affected inmates, asking the court to order counties to release certain groups of prisoners.
The court denied the request per se, saying that such a blanket order would not take into account the varying size and density of county prisons across the state.
But the court simultaneously ordered that county president judges assess their district’s prison population and develop plans to cut that population if it is determined that “utilization of public health best practices is not feasible due to the population of the county correctional institutions.”
On Monday, Cumberland County Warden Travis Shenk wrote to Cumberland County President Judge Edward Guido confirming that it is “virtually impossible” for the county prison to follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines with its current inmate count.
“Social distancing as recommended by the CDC is/has been very difficult to achieve,” Shenk wrote. “The jail simply does not have the space to keep incarcerated individuals six feet apart unless there would be a significant population reduction.”
The prison’s limited supply of personal protective equipment is not sustainable for the current population, Shenk also wrote.
“To date we have provided all inmates and staff with mask along with hand sanitizer but still these mitigating factors cannot compare to a reduction in the inmate population,” Shenk wrote, “plus the jail will not be able to sustain these resources (mask and hand sanitizer) needed because of the unavailability in the public sector.”
Ebert said Wednesday that he expected to meet with Guido and other county criminal justice officials on Thursday to finalize a list of about 15 inmates that the county’s probation department says can be supervised outside of prison.
“Probation came up with a list of potential people who would be eligible for release, and I’m in the process of screening that list right now to see if I have any objections,” Ebert said.
According to the county, the jail population was 325 inmates as of Wednesday, which is already somewhat low. In early March last year, the population was running in the 360-inmate range.
Major offenses that would require a person to be arrested and held have declined as stay-at-home orders related to the pandemic have gone into effect, Ebert said, although an increase in domestic violence cases remains a concern.
Police are generally keeping offenders out of jail for all but the most serious situations, Ebert said.
“Low-level offenses are being dealt with by phone or through summonses and things like that whereas before you might have had more arrests,” Ebert said.
“That’s the danger — you take people who are out in the population now and may have already been exposed, you put them in the prison, and now you have a risk of [the virus] spreading there,” Ebert said.
His office has also been able to release a handful of inmates who present low risk to the public by extending plea bargains.
“We had a guy today, he was pretty old, and we just took the plea for time served,” Ebert said.
Friday’s Supreme Court order also threw more fuel onto the debate over which branch of state government is most appropriate to organize the release of lower-level inmates during the pandemic.
In a concurring statement, Chief Justice Thomas Saylor wrote that “In my view, the primary authority to release qualifying prisoners on account of a disaster emergency rests with the governor … and/or the General Assembly.”
Multiple advocacy groups have called upon Gov. Tom Wolf to use his legal powers to order a statewide release program for county prisons and state correctional facilities.
Last week, the Appeal, a news service focusing on criminal justice reform, reported that Wolf’s advisers have concluded that he does have such ability under his reprieve powers in the state constitution, but that the preference is for the Legislature to make such a move instead of doing it by executive fiat.
In his opinion, Saylor noted that Wolf’s emergency powers allow him to “direct and compel necessary evacuations,” and that the Legislature is perfectly capable of passing laws to the same effect, while the ability of the judiciary to make such determinations is limited.
“Otherwise, I believe the governor should fashion an appropriate executive order — and/or the General Assembly should enact appropriate legislation — to secure those releases deemed to be necessary by the Health Department and which are consonant with the preservation of public safety and other relevant factors, such as those delineated in the court’s present order,” Saylor wrote.
