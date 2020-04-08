Cumberland County seeks to cut prison population; current inmate count preventing COVID-19 mitigation

Ebert said Wednesday that he expected to meet with Guido and other county criminal justice officials on Thursday to finalize a list of about 15 inmates that the county’s probation department says can be supervised outside of prison.

“Probation came up with a list of potential people who would be eligible for release, and I’m in the process of screening that list right now to see if I have any objections,” Ebert said.

According to the county, the jail population was 325 inmates as of Wednesday, which is already somewhat low. In early March last year, the population was running in the 360-inmate range.

Major offenses that would require a person to be arrested and held have declined as stay-at-home orders related to the pandemic have gone into effect, Ebert said, although an increase in domestic violence cases remains a concern.

Police are generally keeping offenders out of jail for all but the most serious situations, Ebert said.

“Low-level offenses are being dealt with by phone or through summonses and things like that whereas before you might have had more arrests,” Ebert said.