Cumberland County school closings and delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Sentinel Staff
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow. ABOUT SNOW SEARCH For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.
These schedule changes and closures have been announced in Cumberland County for Wednesday, Jan. 25:
Big Spring School District — flexible instruction day Carlisle Meals on Wheels — closed Cumberland County Senior Centers — closed Farmers on the Square, Carlisle — canceled Shippensburg Area School District — flexible instruction day Shippensburg University — three-hour delay West Shore Meals on Wheels — closed YBEC West Shore Campuses — two-hour delay
Tour Through Time: Historic snow storms in Carlisle
Tour Through Time
Claremont Farms nurses Sara Thumma, Pauline Kumerant and Cynthia Myers check the depth of snow with a broom Jan. 15, 1964.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
Cumberland Valley Railroad Engine #62 and passenger coaches in Carlisle during a snowstorm in 1909.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
Snow scene at the square looking north Feb. 5, 1920.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
A snow scene of East Pomfret Street 1910.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
View looking north on the Holly Pike of Morehaven, left, and Eden Mill, right, in the winter of 1906. The bridge crosses the Yellow Breeches Creek.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
Snow plowing in Boling Springs on January 10, 1970. Dick Sherman tries to clear drifts from the Boiling Springs Road after a big snow.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
A plow clears snow at the corner of West High and South Pitt Streets after the snow of 1936.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
A station wagon parked on the first block of west pomfret Street, Carlisle is covered with snow Jan. 1961.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
Snow scene at the second block of West High Street in the early 1930s showing snow removal.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
Men standing in the snow, with shovels, clearing South Hanover Street In Carlisle.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
A view looking down the railroad tracks on the West High Street, from the square, showing a snow covered scene in 1915.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
Snow scene along West High Street in Carlisle December 1969.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
Penn School building and Firemen's Memorial after a 24" snowfall Feb. 19, 1964.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
Snow drifts along Enola Road north of Carlisle Jan. 17, 1964.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
Dorthy, Randy and Stephen Dick on a sled in Boiling Springs Jan. 16, 1964.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
Snow Scene at Rufe Chevrolet in Carlisle jan. 15, 1964.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
Stanley Q. Morgan, Jr., of West penn Streetr, Carlisle shovels snow Jan. 14, 1964.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
Snow fort built by James Fisher, Lester Witter and Linwood Franklin Jan. 19, 1957.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Tour Through Time
Parker Street in Carlisle after 24" of snow Feb. 20, 1964.
Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.