Cumberland County school closings and delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25

These schedule changes and closures have been announced in Cumberland County for Wednesday, Jan. 25:

  • Big Spring School District — flexible instruction day
  • Carlisle Meals on Wheels — closed
  • Cumberland County Senior Centers — closed
  • Farmers on the Square, Carlisle — canceled
  • Shippensburg Area School District — flexible instruction day
  • Shippensburg University — three-hour delay
  • West Shore Meals on Wheels — closed
  • YBEC West Shore Campuses —  two-hour delay
