Cumberland County schedules second meeting on Claremont sale proposal
Cumberland County

Cumberland County schedules second meeting on Claremont sale proposal

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is owned and operated by Cumberland County.

 provided by Cumberland County

The Cumberland County commissioners are planning a second town hall meeting on the possible sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The Dec. 2 meeting will follow the previously announced Nov. 23 meeting.

Both sessions will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Courtroom 1 at the county courthouse in Carlisle. In-person attendance requires pre-registration and seating is limited due to COVID-19 precautions. The public can also attend virtually via Zoom. Details can be found on the county’s website at www.ccpa.net.

The county has retained Susquehanna Group Advisors as a consultant to work out potential sale deals for Claremont, the county-owned nursing home.

The county commissioners have said they do not see a path forward for Claremont to be financially viable as a county-owned, standalone facility, amid rising health care costs, troubles filling vacant beds, and stagnant Medicaid reimbursement rates.

Claremont is expected to exhaust its reserves next year and would require a projected $2 million subsidy from the county’s general tax dollars to operate, according to projections from the county’s finance department.

Selling Claremont to a larger health care operator may put it in a better negotiating position, the commissioners said.

But they are also seeking assurances from potential buyers that major staff cuts would not take place, and the availability of care for low-income county residents would continue.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

