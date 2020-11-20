Cumberland County schedules second meeting on Claremont sale proposal

The Cumberland County commissioners are planning a second town hall meeting on the possible sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The Dec. 2 meeting will follow the previously announced Nov. 23 meeting.
Both sessions will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Courtroom 1 at the county courthouse in Carlisle. In-person attendance requires pre-registration and seating is limited due to COVID-19 precautions. The public can also attend virtually via Zoom. Details can be found on the county’s website at www.ccpa.net.
The county has retained Susquehanna Group Advisors as a consultant to work out potential sale deals for Claremont, the county-owned nursing home.
The county commissioners have said they do not see a path forward for Claremont to be financially viable as a county-owned, standalone facility, amid rising health care costs, troubles filling vacant beds, and stagnant Medicaid reimbursement rates.
Claremont is expected to exhaust its reserves next year and would require a projected $2 million subsidy from the county’s general tax dollars to operate, according to projections from the county’s finance department.
Selling Claremont to a larger health care operator may put it in a better negotiating position, the commissioners said.
But they are also seeking assurances from potential buyers that major staff cuts would not take place, and the availability of care for low-income county residents would continue.
