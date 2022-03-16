Cumberland County schedules four household hazardous waste disposal events

Cumberland County will host four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events this year, which are open to county residents and small businesses.

The first event will be held on April 14, and all participants must pre-register online by visiting the Cumberland County website at www.ccpa.net and choosing a specific date and time, or by calling the county's recycling and waste department at 717-240-6489. Appointments can be made at 15-minute intervals and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants will drop off household hazardous waste at the county recycling center at 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle. All acceptable waste will be weighed as is, and customers will be charged 50 cents per pound for disposal. The county prefers payment in cash, though customers can use a credit or debit card, which will have an extra convenience fee charge.

The county said the program costs it about $1 per pound to operate, and state funds offset some of the cost to reduce the charge to residents.

Waste disposal events will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27.

Acceptable household hazardous waste products include glues and caulks, antifreeze and car care products, car batteries, driveway sealers, drain cleaners, fire extinguishers, fluorescent light bulbs, gasoline, hydrochloric acids, water-based and oil-based paint, lubricating sprays, mercury-containing devices, motor oil, paint thinners, pesticides and fertilizers, pool chemicals and propane cylinders up to 20 pounds.

