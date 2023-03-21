The Cumberland County Crime Victims’ Rights Rally is scheduled for April 26 at 6 p.m. in the Old Courthouse on the Square in Carlisle, the county district attorney’s office announced recently.

The goal of the rally is to raise awareness for victims’ rights, create a safe space for victims of all crime, honor law enforcement and victim service agencies and to engage the public. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. the day of the event.

Anyone interested in raising awareness for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week or if you have any question, can call the organizers at 717-240-6220 or email at victims@cumberlandcountypa.gov.