Cumberland County’s libraries plan limited reopening
Cumberland County

Cumberland County’s libraries plan limited reopening

Bosler Memorial Library

Bosler Memorial Library is located off West High Street in Carlisle.

 Sentinel file

Cumberland County announced Friday its public libraries will reopen using a phased-in approach based on the Commonwealth’s Framework for Reopening Public Libraries.

County officials said in a news release that while plans are being developed and implemented, 

“Each library is developing its own plan in accordance with directives from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries,” said Carolyn Blatchley, executive director of the Cumberland County Library System. “All locations will have limited services, but most library hours remain the same, some libraries will offer no-contact pick-up of books on hold and some will offer limited public computer use.”

Bosler Library in Carlisle announced that will resume some services Monday, June 1. While the library building itself will not reopen, Bosler will offer curbside pickup and some virtual programs.

Amelia Given Library in Mount Holly Springs began contact-free curbside holds pickup Thursday.

The Simpson Library in Mechanicsburg will begin contactless holds pickup Monday, June 1, and one-hour pickup windows are available Monday to Saturday.

County officials said the Cumberland County Library System will abide by all the Pennsylvania Department of Health Guidelines, including social distancing, and masks or face coverings will be required for in-library service, according to the news release. Plexiglas desk guards have been installed for the safety of residents and staff.

Additional procedures for libraries and residents include:

  • Delivery of materials between Cumberland County's Public Libraries will be limited in June. All new interlibrary loans from outside the county are suspended.
  • Due dates for all materials due on or after March 13 are extended until June 1, with a grace period through June 4.
  • Books on hold and interlibrary loan items from March are in the library waiting for residents.
  • Returns will be accepted in designated areas only. All items will be quarantined for 72-hours before check-in but residents will not accrue additional fines.

Residents can use all online resources and place books on hold, if owing less than $25 in fines, and can access free online services with library cards. This includes tutor.com, Kanopy, audio books, e-books, and databases including magazines, investment information.

Residents can request a temporary Digital Access Card, if they don’t have a library card. This temporary card allows residents to access online services, including downloadable eBooks and eAudiobooks. However, it cannot be used Kanopy, our online streaming video platform.

