Cumberland County’s libraries plan limited reopening

Cumberland County announced Friday its public libraries will reopen using a phased-in approach based on the Commonwealth’s Framework for Reopening Public Libraries.

County officials said in a news release that while plans are being developed and implemented,

“Each library is developing its own plan in accordance with directives from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries,” said Carolyn Blatchley, executive director of the Cumberland County Library System. “All locations will have limited services, but most library hours remain the same, some libraries will offer no-contact pick-up of books on hold and some will offer limited public computer use.”

Bosler Library in Carlisle announced that will resume some services Monday, June 1. While the library building itself will not reopen, Bosler will offer curbside pickup and some virtual programs.

Amelia Given Library in Mount Holly Springs began contact-free curbside holds pickup Thursday.