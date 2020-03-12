Cumberland County restricts access to prison, county nursing home

Cumberland County is restricting access to the county prison and to the county nursing home out of caution over the current coronavirus pandemic.

The county announced Thursday afternoon that visitation by family, friends and volunteers to the Cumberland County Prison is suspended until further notice.

Attorneys are being asked to only use the secure visitation rooms, where a glass barrier separates them from inmates to whom they speak over a secure phone, Communications Director Samantha Krepps said.

Prisoners are still allowed out for work release, but are subject to temperature screening upon return, Krepps said.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The county is also strongly encouraging potential visitors to Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the county-owned nursing facility, to postpone their visits. Those who must visit the nursing home will be subject to having their temperature taken and answering questions about any travel or potential contact with infected people.

“The more precautions we take, the better the outcome,” Krepps said.

Prison and nursing home staff are also under strict orders regarding hand-washing and other measures, Krepps said.