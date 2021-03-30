Cumberland County residents can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments by phone starting Wednesday

Cumberland County residents will be able to make a phone call starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday to schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccines at the Cumberland County Vaccination site at the U-Haul facility on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township.
County Communications Director Samantha Krepps said the phone bank will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but it will be closed Saturday, April 3.
The phone number to schedule an appointment is 717-918-9880.
Volunteers will be operating the phone line, which will accept the calls in the order they are received. Callers will be put on hold before reaching the next available volunteer to schedule the vaccine.
The phone line will go into operation as dozens of appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine remain open at the clinic site this week. Appointments are available for Wednesday, March 31 and can be made online prior to the launch of the phone bank.
Appointments are also still available for Friday, April 2.
To schedule an appointment at a county vaccine clinic online, residents can visit https://covid-19schedulinglink.as.me/vaccine.
It has taken a little longer in the past week for the available appointments to be filled, but Krepps advises people to sign up when they see a time that fits their schedule so they can avoid the surges they see from time to time.
"We're continuing to follow the Department of Health guidelines and we're still in Phase 1A," Krepps said. This phase includes people in long-term care facilities, health care personnel, people over the age of 65 and those with a high risk condition.
People can check if they are eligible to receive the vaccine by using the Department of Health's Your Turn tool at the department's website.
There have been 12 clinics at the county vaccination site since it opened on March 7. In those clinics, nearly 15,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Krepps said the county has been receiving positive feedback about the operation of the clinic and have been making adjustments to make it as accessible as possible.
For those who want to volunteer at a clinic, the county has directions on volunteering and other information about the COVID-19 vaccine on its website at ccpa.net/vaccine.
Photos from the first Cumberland County vaccine clinic on March 7
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.