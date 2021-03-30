Cumberland County residents can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments by phone starting Wednesday

Cumberland County residents will be able to make a phone call starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday to schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccines at the Cumberland County Vaccination site at the U-Haul facility on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township.

County Communications Director Samantha Krepps said the phone bank will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but it will be closed Saturday, April 3.

The phone number to schedule an appointment is 717-918-9880.

Volunteers will be operating the phone line, which will accept the calls in the order they are received. Callers will be put on hold before reaching the next available volunteer to schedule the vaccine.

The phone line will go into operation as dozens of appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine remain open at the clinic site this week. Appointments are available for Wednesday, March 31 and can be made online prior to the launch of the phone bank.

Appointments are also still available for Friday, April 2.

To schedule an appointment at a county vaccine clinic online, residents can visit https://covid-19schedulinglink.as.me/vaccine.