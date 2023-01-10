Cumberland County residents arrive in numbers for alpaca showcase

HARRISBURG — Although alpacas come from Peru and Bolivia, they seem right at home in Cumberland County and at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Tuesday.

Alpacas, smaller than llamas and weighing 100 to 175 pounds, are known for their long, fine and soft fiber, which makes warm and lightweight clothing.

“I’ve had alpacas since 2010 and just love them,” said Angie Grove, leader of the Cumberland County 4-H Alpaca Club and manager of the Bent Pine Alpaca Farm in Monroe Township. “They have friendly personalities.”

She smiled watching several Cumberland County Alpaca Club members participating in an alpaca show, which displayed the charm and dexterity of these long-necked animals as they competed in the showmanship and agility classes.

“I work with an alpaca called Marcus,” said Kaleb Black, 11, of Monroe Township. “He’s pretty stubborn.” The Eagle View Middle School student then headed to the obstacle ring.

He and others put the alpacas through their paces, having them jump over an elevated stick, go up steps, walk across a little bridge, go around several tires and go under a bar with shiny objects hanging from it. The alpacas also had to back up and tolerate having a hula hoop put on them. Some did the obstacle course smoothly while others hesitated at some of the more challenging requirements.

While Kaleb was in the obstacle ring, Jayden Klinger, 17, of Newville was taking her alpaca, Brock, in the showmanship ring. There, alpacas and their handlers followed instructions from judges, sometimes standing still and sometimes walking around the ring.

The Big Spring High School senior takes her alpacas to competitions in Pennsylvania and other states.

Emma Gebhart, 14, of Middlesex Township, took an alpaca named Alice into the showring. “I’m home-schooled,” she said, “So being in the 4-H and working with alpacas gets me out. I look forward to these shows.”

She said many people don’t understand that alpacas are pretty used to people. “They only spit if they are threatened or if someone is taking their food,” she said.

Many of the Alpaca Club members borrowed their animals from the Bent Pine Alpaca Farm, owned by Col. Andrew and Jackie Hanson. Grove said there are 25 alpacas on the farm, 20 owned by the Hansons and five who board.

“Alpacas are becoming more and more popular,” Grove said. “We started our club in 2009 and it has grown. Now we have 18 kids in it. The alpacas are good for the kids. The kids work with them at least once a week to get to know them and build a rapport with them. The kids learn responsibility, patience and public speaking.”