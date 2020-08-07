Cumberland County receives $33M in pandemic relief requests, with only $23M to dole out

Cumberland County received 682 applications totaling nearly $33 million in COVID-19 aid requests from local businesses and agencies, the county commissioners were told this week.
Application reviews are scheduled to be finalized later this month.
The total requested funding exceeds what the county has available in pandemic relief cash from the federal CARES Act, with the commissioners questioning county staff this week over how the funding requests will be prioritized and monitored.
Pennsylvania received about $3.9 billion in unrestricted CARES Act funding, and in May allocated $625 million of this to counties that had not received direct federal aid; Cumberland County received $22.9 million.
The county has decided to divide all of this funding under one program, dubbed Renew Cumberland, although applications for assistance are being broken down into several “buckets,” said Gary Scicchitano, the county’s recently hired COVID-19 response coordinator.
Based on a preliminary review of the different types of applications received, and the feasibility of the initiatives listed, county staff believe the allocation of the “buckets” will involve approximately $10 million going toward small businesses and tourism; $5.65 million to nonprofits; $850,000 to municipal governments; $195,000 to behavioral health organizations; and $5.7 million to county agencies.
This leaves roughly a half-million unallocated for any adjustments that may need to be made, Scicchitano said. Those category estimates may change slightly once a final review is completed and a proposed list of allocations is presented to the commissioners, likely at their Aug. 19 meeting.
County Finance Director Dana Best said the county allocation includes county agencies that are applying for funds they aren’t necessarily spending themselves, but may go toward a vendor on a given project.
Although the criteria and application information are different between the “buckets,” County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said some cross-competition is inevitable.
“There’s going to be some head-to-head comparison that goes on between these categories and I’m not sure how I would do that,” Eichelberger said, adding that he wouldn’t want to see a need in one category be shortchanged just to even out the category distribution.
The county will take into consideration whether the applicant has received other funding from state or federal sources, according to Jamie Keener, CEO of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp., the county-sponsored agency that developed the Renew Cumberland rubric.
Local development agencies have been told by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development that if a business applied for a certain amount of funding from the DCED, but only received a portion of that funding, they can still apply to local programs for the remainder, Keener said.
The DCED has already conducted a first round of the state’s Small Business Assistance program, and is scheduled to announce a second round on Monday.
The Midstate economy continues to suffer from the pandemic-induced fallout, as does the rest of the nation. The unemployment rate in June for the Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area, which encompasses Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry counties, was 11.5%, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
July’s nationwide data, issued by the bureau this week, shows the national unemployment rate dropping slightly from 11.1% in June to 10.2% last month. Roughly 1.8 million jobs were added in July; but with over 20 million jobs having been lost between March and April, a full recovery is still a long way off.
Consumer spending, key to a recovery for businesses like restaurants and retail stores, was still down about 6.6% as of June relative to pre-pandemic levels, according to U.S. Department of Commerce data.
That data also shows disposable personal income, which saw a big boost in April due to federal stimulus dollars, eroding by 5.2% in May and another 1.8% in June.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.