Cumberland County receives $33M in pandemic relief requests, with only $23M to dole out

This leaves roughly a half-million unallocated for any adjustments that may need to be made, Scicchitano said. Those category estimates may change slightly once a final review is completed and a proposed list of allocations is presented to the commissioners, likely at their Aug. 19 meeting.

County Finance Director Dana Best said the county allocation includes county agencies that are applying for funds they aren’t necessarily spending themselves, but may go toward a vendor on a given project.

Although the criteria and application information are different between the “buckets,” County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said some cross-competition is inevitable.

“There’s going to be some head-to-head comparison that goes on between these categories and I’m not sure how I would do that,” Eichelberger said, adding that he wouldn’t want to see a need in one category be shortchanged just to even out the category distribution.

The county will take into consideration whether the applicant has received other funding from state or federal sources, according to Jamie Keener, CEO of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp., the county-sponsored agency that developed the Renew Cumberland rubric.