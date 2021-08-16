Cumberland County reaches 70% of population with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Cumberland County passed the 70% mark in partial vaccinations against COVID-19 Monday.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 71% of the county's population of 253,370 have received at least one dose of a vaccine to protect them against COVID-19. The percentage jumps to 81.9% among vaccine-eligible residents, which includes those residents over the age of 12.

Data also shows that 99.9% of those over the age of 65 have received at least one dose. That population group reached that milestone in May.

The busiest day for vaccinations was on March 26 when 12,448 doses were administered in the county. That number represents almost 5% of the county's population.

The county has 55.2% of its population fully vaccinated, representing 139,882 people. Of the vaccine-eligible population, 139,873, or 63.7%, are fully vaccinated. In the population over the age of 65, 42,415 individuals, or 88.8%, are fully vaccinated.

So far, 6,312 children between the ages of 12 and 17 have been vaccinated, and 91,146 people between the ages of 18 and 64 have been vaccinated. Age data is not reported for nine people.