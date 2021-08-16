 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cumberland County reaches 70% of population with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
0 Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Cumberland County reaches 70% of population with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cumberland County Vaccination Site 2

People check in April 28 to the Cumberland County Vaccination Site at the old K-Mart building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.Among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans.Dr. Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated people to get their shots, calling them sitting ducks for a delta variant that is ravaging the country and showing little sign of letting up.This is going very steeply upward with no signs of having peaked out, he said.Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated may be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. almost daily as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccines protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.Israel has been offering a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who were already vaccinated more than five months ago.No U.S. decision has been made because cases here so far still indicate that people remain highly protected from COVID-19, including the delta variant, after receiving the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna regimen or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.But U.S. health officials made clear Sunday they are preparing for the possibility that the time for boosters may come sooner than later.There is a concern that the vaccine may start to wane in its effectiveness, Collins said. And delta is a nasty one for us to try to deal with. The combination of those two means we may need boosters, maybe beginning first with health care providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward with others, such as older Americans who were among the first to get vaccinations after they became available late last year.He said because the delta variant only started hitting the U.S. hard in July, the next couple of weeks of case data will help the U.S. make a decision.Moderna President Stephen Hoge said seeing some breakthrough infections emerge among the vaccinated within six months has been surprising, even if most symptoms so far have not been life-threatening. I think that suggests we are going to need booster vaccines to get through the winter, he said.Last week, the Food and Drug Administration said p eople with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.If it turns out as the data come in, we see we do need to give an additional dose to people in nursing homes, actually, or people who are elderly, we will be absolutely prepared to do that very quickly, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is President Joe Bidens chief medical adviser.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Cumberland County passed the 70% mark in partial vaccinations against COVID-19 Monday.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 71% of the county's population of 253,370 have received at least one dose of a vaccine to protect them against COVID-19. The percentage jumps to 81.9% among vaccine-eligible residents, which includes those residents over the age of 12.

Data also shows that 99.9% of those over the age of 65 have received at least one dose. That population group reached that milestone in May.

The busiest day for vaccinations was on March 26 when 12,448 doses were administered in the county. That number represents almost 5% of the county's population.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Made with Flourish

The county has 55.2% of its population fully vaccinated, representing 139,882 people. Of the vaccine-eligible population, 139,873, or 63.7%, are fully vaccinated. In the population over the age of 65, 42,415 individuals, or 88.8%, are fully vaccinated.

So far, 6,312 children between the ages of 12 and 17 have been vaccinated, and 91,146 people between the ages of 18 and 64 have been vaccinated. Age data is not reported for nine people.

The numbers of those becoming fully vaccinated has declined since its peak on April 10 when 6,380 people reached that status. So far in August, the county is averaging 285 people per day becoming fully vaccinated and 421 receiving partial vaccinations.

The number of partial vaccinations is on track to increase through August as case counts increase. In July, 7,943 partial vaccinations were administered. With two weeks remaining in August, there have been 6,316 partial doses administered.

Made with Flourish

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: COVID-19 testing program for schools across Pennsylvania

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News