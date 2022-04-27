 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County raises awareness for victims' rights with annual rally

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday evening held its 21st annual Victims' Rights Rally and One Mile Walk in downtown Carlisle to again raise awareness for victims' rights and provide victims with information about resources and services available to them.

A number of awards were also presented during the rally. Former Cumberland County District Attorney M.L. Skip Ebert Jr. received the Legacy Award, Trooper Alexander Kydd received the Cumberland County Victim Advocacy Award for Law Enforcement, Helena Cicero received the YWCA Sexual Assault Rape Crisis Services Volunteer Award, and Jean Smith received the Volunteer Recognition award from Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties.

Among the speakers Tuesday were Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack, Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi, victim survivors Erika Murray-Shambaugh and Krista Markel, and Sarah Junkins of the county Victims Services Division.

Victim rally walk

Sonya Browne, Executive Director of Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland & Perry Counties presents Jean Smith her Volunteer Recognition award during the 21st annual Victims' Rights Rally and One Mile Walk Tuesday.
Victims rally walk

Helena Cicero received the YWCA Sexual Assault Rape Crisis Services Volunteer Award during the 21st annual Victims' Rights Rally and One Mile Walk Tuesday.
Victims rally walk

Among the speakers at the Cumberland County Victims' Rights Rally at the old Courthouse Tuesday were Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi, far right, and Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack, second right. Award recipients included former Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert, center, and Trooper Alexander Kydd, second left.
Victims rally walk

Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack leads the 21st annual Victims' Rights Rally and One Mile Walk in Carlisle Tuesday evening.
Victims rally walk

Trooper Alexander Kydd receives the Cumberland County Victim Advocacy Award for Law Enforcement during the 21st annual Victims' Rights Rally and One Mile Walk Tuesday.
Victims rally walk

Attendees clap for speakers during the 21st annual Victims' Rights Rally and One Mile Walk at the old Courthouse in Carlisle Tuesday evening.
