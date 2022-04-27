Cumberland County raises awareness for victims' rights with annual rally

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday evening held its 21st annual Victims' Rights Rally and One Mile Walk in downtown Carlisle to again raise awareness for victims' rights and provide victims with information about resources and services available to them.

A number of awards were also presented during the rally. Former Cumberland County District Attorney M.L. Skip Ebert Jr. received the Legacy Award, Trooper Alexander Kydd received the Cumberland County Victim Advocacy Award for Law Enforcement, Helena Cicero received the YWCA Sexual Assault Rape Crisis Services Volunteer Award, and Jean Smith received the Volunteer Recognition award from Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties.

Among the speakers Tuesday were Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack, Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi, victim survivors Erika Murray-Shambaugh and Krista Markel, and Sarah Junkins of the county Victims Services Division.

