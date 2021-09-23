 Skip to main content
Cumberland County Prison visitation suspended after positive COVID cases
Visitation to the Cumberland County Prison has been suspended after inmates tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Thursday.

The county said inmate visitation and activities are temporarily suspended out of an abundance of caution regarding the positive cases.

The county did not specify how many inmates tested positive, but noted that the inmates who did and those who were in close proximity have been moved out of general population and into separate cell blocks to quarantine for 10 to 14 days.

The county says it will continue to offer video visitation for family and friends, and work release will continue for vaccinated inmates involved in the program.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

