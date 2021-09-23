Cumberland County Prison visitation suspended after positive COVID cases

Visitation to the Cumberland County Prison has been suspended after inmates tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county said inmate visitation and activities are temporarily suspended out of an abundance of caution regarding the positive cases.

The county did not specify how many inmates tested positive, but noted that the inmates who did and those who were in close proximity have been moved out of general population and into separate cell blocks to quarantine for 10 to 14 days.

The county says it will continue to offer video visitation for family and friends, and work release will continue for vaccinated inmates involved in the program.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.