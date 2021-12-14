 Skip to main content
Cumberland County Prison visitation, activities suspended after uptick in COVID cases

Cumberland County Prison

Cumberland County Prison inmate activities were temporarily suspended over COVID-19 cases.

 provided by Cumberland County

Cumberland County on Tuesday announced that beginning Wednesday, all inmate activities and visitation from service providers will be temporarily suspended at the county prison due to positive COVID-19 cases.

The county said that the inmates who tested positive and those who were in proximity to them will be quarantined until they test negative. The county said the prison will also be cleaned and sanitized, which it said it has been doing during the pandemic.

Inmate video visitation, as well as secure visitation for nonquarantined units will remain available for friends and family, and professional visits with attorneys and parole officers will be allowed through through secure visitation.

The county said work release will also continue for vaccinated inmates involved in the program, adding that such inmates are monitored for symptoms and tested accordingly.

