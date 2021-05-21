 Skip to main content
Cumberland County Prison to resume in-person visitation Monday
Cumberland County Prison to resume in-person visitation Monday

Cumberland County Prison

Cumberland County Prison.

 Photo Courtesy Cumberland County Prison

CARLISLE — The Cumberland County Prison will resume in-person visitation for its inmate population on Monday, the county announced.

Visitors and inmates are required to wear a mask at all times, and visits are limited to one person at a time.

Visitors will have their temperature taken, and will need to answer the COVID-19 screening questions. All inmates were offered the COVID-19 vaccine; those who were vaccinated received the first dose, and are awaiting the time period for second dosages.

Prison visitation closed at the beginning of the pandemic and during the fall resurgence on Nov. 19, 2020. Throughout this time inmates have been able to talk with family and friends virtually through video visits, and the prison will continue to use this method of visitation for its inmates.

Visitors should check the visitation schedule prior to arriving.

