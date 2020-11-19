 Skip to main content
Cumberland County Prison closes to visitors

Cumberland County Prison

A cellblock at the Cumberland County Prison.

 Sentinel file

Cumberland County announced on Thursday that the prison will be closed to visitors until further notice.

General inmate visitation will not be allowed, and visitation will also be closed to in-person professional visits from outside agencies, including attorneys, parole officers and religious providers.

The county said the closure is to protect the safety of inmates and staff.

The prison will re-evaluate the decision every two weeks.

