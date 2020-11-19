Cumberland County Prison closes to visitors

Cumberland County announced on Thursday that the prison will be closed to visitors until further notice.
General inmate visitation will not be allowed, and visitation will also be closed to in-person professional visits from outside agencies, including attorneys, parole officers and religious providers.
The county said the closure is to protect the safety of inmates and staff.
The prison will re-evaluate the decision every two weeks.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.