Cumberland County will be moving to the “green phase” of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 re-opening plan as of June 12, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday, one of 12 counties to be included in Wolf’s latest round of de-restrictions.

Most notably, the green phase mitigation plan allows for bars and restaurants, entertainment venues, and personal services such as hair salons and gyms to re-open at 50 percent of their capacity.

Cumberland will be one of 12 counties to make the move: Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York are the others.

“Our mission is to ensure that the procedures we put in place for county government will continue to keep our residents and employees safe during the green phase,” Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said in a news release. “The reopening procedures, and final schedule for the opening of all county offices to the public, will be announced next week.”

The move toward a “new normal” in the Midstate region begs two broader questions.

The first is whether or not a given county has the testing and contact tracing capacity to spot and limit new outbreaks, a measurement which remains somewhat opaque even as the state rolled out new county-level metrics on Friday.

The second is how quickly local economies will respond, and how rapidly local businesses and consumers will revert back to their pre-pandemic spending patterns.

Friday’s announcement included the PA Department of Health rolling out a new county rubric tool, publicly viewable on the department’s website, which details four measures by which counties’ progress will be judged.

“We’ve moved away from this broad brush instrument of mitigation,” Wolf said Friday, and toward a more precise monitoring of counties as they re-open.

Those specific county measures are having a 10 percent or less increase in the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, compared to the prior two weeks; monitoring of those who have been in contact with confirmed cases; a rate of positivity for PCR tests under 10 percent for the past 14 days; and usage of ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds is under 90 percent.

PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction, the most common type of testing that identifies the coronavirus itself; serological antibody testing is currently limited and can be less reliable.

Cumberland County’s hospital usage is well within the requisite margin, according to the state’s hospital data portal.

However, the data behind the judgement on the other three metrics remains largely undisclosed.

Contact tracing and monitoring is also being conducted in the county, according to the state, although no further specifics are available. Wolf said Friday that “nearly 400” contact tracers are currently working in the state to notify and check in on residents who have been exposed to a virus-positive person, a process experts describe as vital to continuing targeted quarantines.

“The hope is by the end of the summer we have thousands of people who are trained to do contact tracing,” Wolf said Friday.

Contact tracers are working by region, according to PA DoH spokesman Nate Wardle, and a breakdown of how those 400 tracers were distributed was not available.

