Cumberland County posts budget as it awaits closing of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center sale

Cumberland County’s 2022 budget is out for public review, although the county’s financial future depends largely on not following that budget.

Given how Pennsylvania’s local government finance rules work, county budget officials have explained in recent weeks that they would rather include certain costs in 2022 and end up amending the budget to remove them, rather than the other way around.

Most importantly, this includes the operation of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the county-owned nursing home for which a sales agreement was signed this year with Allaire Health Services.

But the sale of the home to Allaire, at a price of $22.25 million, has not yet closed. With the possibility of that not happening until after Dec. 31, the county’s 2022 budget has been written as if the county will continue to operate Claremont through 2022, county finance director Dana Best told the commissioners in October.

This may leave the casual observer wondering why the county’s finances appear poised to take a nose-dive next year, a scenario that ideally will not play out assuming a prompt closing of the Claremont transfer.

Next year’s budget includes expenses to the county’s general fund, totaling just under $11.9 million, which are not projected to actually be incurred.

The county’s general fund is its main operating account, funded mostly by real estate tax income; separate funds are run for operations that primarily rely on other funding sources, such as the county’s human service funds that receive money directly from the state.

Those additional expenses shown on the 2022 budget include over $4.5 million of subsidy to Claremont’s account, based on the nursing home’s current trend of financial losses, as well as other contingencies such as employee benefit costs that the county has historically not shouldered in full.

The end result is a 2022 budget that shows general fund revenue of $82.2 million versus expenses of $97.7 million, a loss that would bring the county’s general fund account balance down to $21.9 million by year end.

But the expected outcome, assuming Claremont changes hands as planned, would be a much more modest loss of $3.4 million, which would leave the county’s general fund balance at $34 million.

This sum is equal to 127 days of operating expenses. Generally speaking, the county needs to close a given year with around 100 days of operating costs in its account in order to maintain cash flow in the upcoming budget year.

County Commissioner Vince DiFilippo said in an email Thursday that "I think we will have things wrapped up by end of the year," with regard to Claremont. Representatives from Allaire were not available to comment.

Under the sale and transfer agreements signed in July, the closing of the transaction is to occur following the completion of a number of items, including the re-assignment of contracts, a new operator's license being granted by state regulators, and other matters.

The county’s property tax rate will remain the same under the 2022 budget, with total real estate tax income rising $627,000 based on upward trends in transfer taxes and new properties.

