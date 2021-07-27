Cumberland County plans Wednesday vote on Claremont as Middlesex asks for more info on subdivision plan

Similarly, the county did not do a wetlands survey on the subdivision, given that no development is proposed.

“We’re not proposing any improvements here … we’re just creating a property line,” Dellinger said, indicating that there “probably are” wetlands within the parcel being divided but that their presence was not pertinent.

If they are present “then they need to be shown,” Grove said, to which Dellinger replied that the county would request a waiver for that requirement as well because “we don’t feel it’s applicable.”

“Just for the record, if it says in the ordinance you should do this, it’s applicable,” Claycomb said.

The three waivers requested by the county on its original application dealt with street widening, curbing, and sidewalks along the road bordering the proposed new parcel; no written materials yet exist regarding the easement and wetlands information, or lack thereof.

Monday’s discussion also touched on the issue of the “potter’s field,” a largely unmarked cemetery behind Claremont. Under the proposed plan, that area would remain on the main parcel and not the 13.7-acre subdivision, so that the county would retain ownership if and when it sells Claremont.