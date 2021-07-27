Cumberland County plans Wednesday vote on Claremont as Middlesex asks for more info on subdivision plan

Cumberland County has scheduled votes for Wednesday related to the sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, although the county’s subdivision of the property to allow for the nursing home’s sale was punted Monday night by the Middlesex Township Planning Commission.
In order to sell the county-owned nursing home to a private entity, the county will need to take a roughly 13.7-acre section of land upon which Claremont sits and subdivide it from the rest of the county-owned parcel that also houses the county prison, aging and community service offices, and other facilities.
That subdivision won’t actually happen for another month, as the Middlesex planning board moved on Monday to table the county’s subdivision plan because the board found it to be incomplete, leading some planning commission members to wonder how the county could execute a sales agreement without having a full plan of what exactly it is selling.
The county anticipates selling Claremont to Allaire Health Services, the sole remaining bidder from the county’s divestment inquiry that began late last year. Votes related to the sale are on the agenda for the county's 1:30 p.m. finance meeting on Wednesday.
The matter has sparked significant public debate with local activists who believe the county should retain Claremont, despite the nursing home’s financial difficulties, citing past privatizations of county homes in Pennsylvania that have resulted in declines in care quality and affordability.
While many of those activists spoke at Monday’s township meeting, the move by the Middlesex planning commission to ask the county to re-appear at a later meeting was not tied to the socioeconomic debate over Claremont’s future.
“I had that feeling before I heard from anyone,” said commission chair Larry Claycomb, regarding the move to hold off passing judgment on the county’s subdivision plan.
“We must approach this with the thought of 'does it comply with the ordinance?’” Claycomb said. Given that the county’s subdivision plan still had open questions, the planning commission found it couldn’t make a proper judgment.
Chris Dellinger of HRG, the engineer who drew the plans for the county, pressed for the commission to give the subdivision a positive vote on Monday, reasoning that the corrections and clarifications being requested would not have a major impact.
“Would it be substantively different if I came back next month?” Dellinger asked rhetorically, submitting that the plans would not be.
The Middlesex Township Planning Commission — like all township planning commissions — is tasked with reviewing land development and subdivision plans for compliance with township and state land use code, and passing on their recommendations to the township supervisors, who have the ultimate legal power to grant approval of such plans.
If the county submits the requested updates at one of next month’s planning commission meetings, the supervisors would be able to vote on them at the Aug. 27 township meeting, township codes officer Mark Carpenter said.
Middlesex officials discussed a number of unresolved issues with the county’s subdivision plan, in which it appeared the county would need to request waivers from legal requirements beyond the waivers that the county had indicated when it first filed the plans last month.
“It seems plans are submitted without looking at the ordinance requirements and addressing these things in advance of coming to this meeting,” said Bud Grove, the township’s engineer.
For instance, the county’s plan does not show any easements over the property, and Dellinger said the county had not done a title search to uncover any.
“Whether the easements are on this plan or not, we don’t think it is really necessary or relevant to create a separate piece of property,” Dellinger said.
But the county did not indicate on its application that it would seek a waiver for the easement requirement nor provide a hardship justification, Grove said.
“I think the hardship is the county having to pay the money,” Dellinger said, with Grove replying that finance is not a valid waiver request under land use code.
Similarly, the county did not do a wetlands survey on the subdivision, given that no development is proposed.
“We’re not proposing any improvements here … we’re just creating a property line,” Dellinger said, indicating that there “probably are” wetlands within the parcel being divided but that their presence was not pertinent.
If they are present “then they need to be shown,” Grove said, to which Dellinger replied that the county would request a waiver for that requirement as well because “we don’t feel it’s applicable.”
“Just for the record, if it says in the ordinance you should do this, it’s applicable,” Claycomb said.
The three waivers requested by the county on its original application dealt with street widening, curbing, and sidewalks along the road bordering the proposed new parcel; no written materials yet exist regarding the easement and wetlands information, or lack thereof.
Monday’s discussion also touched on the issue of the “potter’s field,” a largely unmarked cemetery behind Claremont. Under the proposed plan, that area would remain on the main parcel and not the 13.7-acre subdivision, so that the county would retain ownership if and when it sells Claremont.
The Middlesex planning commission questioned if or how the county would ensure access to the cemetery and a nearby pavilion across the subdivided land, and if an access easement between the two parcels should be written into the subdivision.
“Those are provision that will have to be discussed between the county and the new owners,” Dellinger said, but aren’t germane to the plan while the county still owns both the subdivision and the parent parcel.
But on the actual subdivision drawing itself, the cemetery is depicted as a squiggly box with no label as to what it is, let alone how it may be accessed.
“It’s not labeled, it doesn’t say ‘this is an approximate location of a cemetery,’” Carpenter said.
Given the additional waivers that arose during Monday’s meeting, the commission moved to postpone further review or recommendation of the subdivision until Dellinger submits additional materials.
“I would like to see the documents and the justification and then go from there,” Claycomb said.
