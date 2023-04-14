Cumberland County has scheduled a second town hall on the projected $2.5 million deficit for mental health services.

The meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Carlisle United Methodist Church at 333 Spring Garden St. in Carlisle.

A panel of subject matter experts will discuss how the lack of service ability, a need for sustainable stare funding and an increase in mental health service costs affect county residents, a news release said. Panelists will be Mental Health Director Annie Strite, a mental health administrator, a member of law enforcement, mental health advocates and a school district representative.

Cumberland county has seen either flat or decreased state funding for mental health for past 13 years, the news release said.

According to 2022 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Cumberland County is Pennsylvania's fastest growing county with an estimated population of 268,579.

"Insufficient state funds put Cumberland-Perry Mental Health Services in jeopardy," the release said. "Accessing immediate mental health services is crucial to our residents. Prevention is key for individuals who struggle with mental health challenges. Decreased mental health funding and increased cost result in cuts to services for children and adults. The mental health budget deficit causes a ripple effect across county services and our communities."

The first town hall to discuss the deficit took place April 3 and a third is scheduled for May 1 at Shippensburg Firefighters Activities Center at 33 W. Orange St.