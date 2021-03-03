 Skip to main content
Cumberland County planning to open vaccine site at former K-Mart building
Cumberland County planning to open vaccine site at former K-Mart building

Cumberland County vaccine site

Cumberland County has partnered with Quality Care Pharmacy to offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at U-Haul, the site of the former Kmart, off Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township.

Cumberland County’s government will be establishing a COVID-19 vaccine site at the U-Haul building in South Middleton Township under a plan approved Wednesday by the county commissioners.

The county’s Department of Public Safety will oversee the site where vaccines will be administered by Quality Care Pharmacy, the same provider that has recently partnered with several local churches to create mass vaccination clinics.

“We’ve been working for weeks trying to partner for a community vaccine clinic,” county Public Safety Director Bob Shively said.

The location at 1180 Walnut Bottom Road is the former K-Mart building that is being used by U-Haul. The commissioners on Wednesday approved a temporary use agreement with the real estate company that owns the site.

Only a handful of Pennsylvania’s largest counties have their own county-level public health departments that can administer vaccinations on their own accord. Cumberland County does not have its own health department, and the county must partner with a private provider that is receiving vaccine allocations from the state.

A clinic is scheduled for this coming Saturday at the U-Haul site, although all time slots are already filled with pending appointments from Quality Care’s list, Shively said.

Residents should check Quality Care’s website at qcpharmacy.com for upcoming open dates at the U-Haul location.

Pennsylvania is in Phase 1A of its vaccine program, which includes residents over age 65 as well as those with a number of health conditions; a full eligibility list can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

