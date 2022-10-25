Cumberland County Planning Commission seeks residents to fill vacancy

The Cumberland County Planning Commission seeks to fill a vacancy for 2023.

Applicants must live in Cumberland County. The successful candidate will serve a four-year term beginning in January, the county said in a news release Tuesday. Applicants must be able to attend the commission’s monthly meetings at 7:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

To be considered, residents need to complete an application and submit a one-page resume. Application materials are due to the Cumberland County Planning Commission Office by Nov. 10.

For membership applications and information on the Planning Commission visit www.cumberlandcountypa.gov/4886/Become-A-Planning-Commission-Member. Residents who need hardcopy materials or information regarding the appointment process can call 717-240-5362. Applications can be mailed or hand-delivered to the Cumberland County Planning Department, 310 Allen Road, Suite 101, Carlisle PA 17013.

A commission subcommittee will review applications, conduct interviews, and recommend a slate of potential members to the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, who will make the final decisions. Experience in planning is helpful, but not required.

The Cumberland County Planning Commission partners with urban, suburban, and rural communities to create and implement plans that promote economic development, provide more housing and transportation choices, and protect clean air, land and water.