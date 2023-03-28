The Cumberland County Courts and Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to residents Tuesday about a phone scam in which residents are threatened to be charged with misdemeanors if they don’t report for jury duty.

County officials said in a news release that a caller claims that they are a representative with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and are asking for gift cards if they do not comply.

According to the news release, the sheriff’s office or the courts do not call any residents and ask for gift cards if they do not appear for jury duty. Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies do not ask for any form of payment over the phone.

When money is owed for fines, costs, and restitution, it is paid at the Clerk of Courts Office, or through the Court Collections Unit at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

County officials said anyone who is contacted by anyone claiming to be from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and is soliciting money to avoid arrest, can report the call by calling 717-240-6390.